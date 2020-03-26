Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Big Yellow Group to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,193 ($15.69) to GBX 1,339 ($17.61) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,170 ($15.39) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,105.13 ($14.54).

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

LON:BYG opened at GBX 943 ($12.40) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.74. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of GBX 630 ($8.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,245.30 ($16.38). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,080.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,116.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.