Peel Hunt Trims Future (LON:FUTR) Target Price to GBX 1,700

Future (LON:FUTR) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,975 ($25.98) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.73% from the company’s previous close.

FUTR has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($25.98) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Future alerts:

Shares of LON:FUTR traded up GBX 43 ($0.57) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 896 ($11.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,539. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,105.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,296.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $878.21 million and a P/E ratio of 96.34. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 722 ($9.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,572 ($20.68).

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Maddick acquired 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,184 ($15.57) per share, for a total transaction of £99,302.08 ($130,626.26).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.