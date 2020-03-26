Peercoin (PPC) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $58,411.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002628 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, YoBit and Bittylicious.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,770.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.55 or 0.03405498 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00644271 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010883 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,096,952 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Bitsane, YoBit, BX Thailand, WEX, Livecoin, Poloniex, HitBTC, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Bittylicious, SouthXchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

