Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Position Reduced by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,659 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.55% of Pegasystems worth $35,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 23.7% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,572,000 after purchasing an additional 395,247 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Pegasystems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. 47.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEGA traded up $3.86 on Thursday, reaching $74.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,766. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $103.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -65.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.06.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $276.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.60%.

PEGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $1,121,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 299,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,990,478.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

