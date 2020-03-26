Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFLT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 574,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,610. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $181.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.59%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat acquired 18,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $86,098.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 96,250 shares of company stock worth $462,301 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

