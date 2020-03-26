Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,322 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.54% of Penumbra worth $145,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,237,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,303,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,112,000 after buying an additional 45,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Penumbra by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,667,000 after buying an additional 343,837 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 406,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,857,000 after buying an additional 30,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Penumbra by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,679,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.43.

Shares of PEN opened at $146.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.99 and its 200-day moving average is $161.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Penumbra Inc has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $194.93.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.30, for a total value of $1,853,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total transaction of $1,376,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,920 shares of company stock worth $7,049,866 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

