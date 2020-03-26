People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. People’s United Financial reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato bought 2,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,301,000 after buying an additional 4,036,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,720,000 after buying an additional 1,360,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,417,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,108,000 after buying an additional 1,049,213 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,713,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,455,000 after buying an additional 782,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,265,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,082,000 after purchasing an additional 666,136 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People’s United Financial stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,054,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,242. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.24.

People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

