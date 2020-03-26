People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 179.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,317 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,961 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.05% of People’s United Financial worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 43,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 287,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 35,223 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.09. 709,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,211,439. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBCT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

