PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Lessened by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. AXA grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,968 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,160,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.33. 2,324,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,224,198. The stock has a market cap of $158.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

