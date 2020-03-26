PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEP. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Sunday. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.20.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $112.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $158.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

