Perceptive Advisors LLC Acquires 528,358 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,663,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528,358 shares during the period. Kodiak Sciences comprises approximately 5.2% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 9.89% of Kodiak Sciences worth $263,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KOD. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,959,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,017,000 after purchasing an additional 247,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 299,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 66,814 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,768,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,558,000.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Shares of NYSE:KOD traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 219,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05).

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Richard S. Levy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,082.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.18 per share, with a total value of $5,727,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 426,723 shares of company stock valued at $19,845,032 in the last quarter.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.