Perceptive Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,250,000 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 8.98% of Aquestive Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ:AQST traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 335,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,940. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $66.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 125.92% and a negative return on equity of 8,669.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

