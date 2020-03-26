Perceptive Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,532,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797,222 shares during the period. Athenex comprises about 3.5% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 14.13% of Athenex worth $176,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 834,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 228,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATNX traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 654,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,510. The company has a market capitalization of $597.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.21. Athenex Inc has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 122.25% and a negative return on equity of 86.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Athenex Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

In other Athenex news, Director Manson Fok purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rudolf Kwan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Insiders have bought 119,000 shares of company stock worth $990,120 over the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

