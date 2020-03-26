Perceptive Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $25,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 319,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,351,000 after acquiring an additional 137,361 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,202 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 441,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares during the period. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO traded up $8.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $341.26. The stock had a trading volume of 256,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,049. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.66 and a twelve month high of $413.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. The business had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

