Perceptive Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV)

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,406,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,384 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.89% of Urovant Sciences worth $37,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Urovant Sciences by 28.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 378,135 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Urovant Sciences in the third quarter worth about $2,083,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,757,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UROV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,935. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. Urovant Sciences Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $310.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.80.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.41). On average, analysts predict that Urovant Sciences Ltd will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 103,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $1,350,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UROV shares. ValuEngine downgraded Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

