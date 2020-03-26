Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys 10,532 Shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 697,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Eidos Therapeutics worth $40,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eidos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIDX traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.34. The stock had a trading volume of 126,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,482. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 18.78, a current ratio of 18.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83 and a beta of -0.42.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eidos Therapeutics Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

