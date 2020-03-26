Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 820,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,315,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 1.82% of Revance Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1,496.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 559,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 524,707 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,465,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

RVNC stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.23. 1,389,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,866. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RVNC. ValuEngine cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

