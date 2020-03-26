Perceptive Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,890,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 379,963 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 6.73% of Retrophin worth $41,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retrophin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Retrophin by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Retrophin by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RTRX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.22. 521,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,628. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. Retrophin Inc has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Retrophin’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Retrophin Inc will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTRX. Barclays lowered Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $48,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,356.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $52,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,899 shares of company stock valued at $348,724 over the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

