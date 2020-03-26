Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $19.84 Million Stock Holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 7.27% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $19,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $69,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.22. 148,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,099. The company has a market cap of $259.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.01% and a negative net margin of 7,257.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.