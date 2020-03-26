Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $412.79 Million Position in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its position in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,203,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Mirati Therapeutics makes up 8.2% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.12% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $412,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $80.42. The stock had a trading volume of 464,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,330. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.31. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 6,394.48%. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.93.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

