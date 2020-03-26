Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $466.27 Million Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,865,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Global Blood Therapeutics makes up about 9.2% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 9.74% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $466,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on GBT shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

In related news, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.37 per share, with a total value of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,884.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $44,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $182,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,885 shares of company stock worth $4,244,155 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GBT stock remained flat at $$52.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,066,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,533. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average is $62.72. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.