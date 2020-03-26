Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $49.56 Million Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 264,640 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Medicines makes up about 1.0% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 1.15% of Blueprint Medicines worth $49,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $661,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $1,952,506. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.85.

Shares of BPMC traded up $3.55 on Thursday, reaching $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,543. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $102.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.36. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The business had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

