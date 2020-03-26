Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $6.15 Million Stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 197.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,616 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.94% of Vocera Communications worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period.

NYSE VCRA traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,571. The firm has a market cap of $667.30 million, a PE ratio of -36.26 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. Vocera Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $346,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,566 shares of company stock worth $2,275,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

