Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $9.84 Million Stake in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,774 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of Health Catalyst worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Norwest Venture Partners XI LP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $102,438,000. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $102,438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 729,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 296,314 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 311,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 215,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,682,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.70. 440,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,699. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

HCAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $306,697.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $782,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,198.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,290 in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.