Perceptive Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,206,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Myokardia accounts for about 1.7% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 2.61% of Myokardia worth $87,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOK. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Myokardia by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 454,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after buying an additional 282,699 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,613,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,442,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 489,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,614. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average is $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.00. Myokardia Inc has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $78.28.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myokardia Inc will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MYOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myokardia in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Myokardia from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In related news, insider William Fairey sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $197,247.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $359,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,186 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

