Perceptive Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.69% of Molecular Templates worth $34,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 407.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

MTEM stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 176,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,120. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. The company has a market cap of $606.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. Molecular Templates Inc has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $19.12.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 311.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molecular Templates Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

