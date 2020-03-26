Perceptive Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,703 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 1.42% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $17,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San purchased 1,900 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $32,718.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,000 over the last ninety days. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 162,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,814. The stock has a market cap of $828.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $36.29.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on YMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.