Perceptive Advisors LLC Makes New $16.25 Million Investment in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.69% of AnaptysBio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 817.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.56. 593,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,510. The firm has a market cap of $368.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14. AnaptysBio Inc has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $83.10.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANAB. BidaskClub lowered AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

