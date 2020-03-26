Perceptive Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,975,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 1.53% of Agios Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 551.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,485,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AGIO traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 651,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.30. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 348.96%. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

