Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,071,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,072,000 after buying an additional 535,571 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 601.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,889,000 after buying an additional 369,397 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $9,654,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 529,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after buying an additional 316,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $8,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc sold 4,912,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $122,724,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $127,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,889,300 shares in the company, valued at $43,246,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,539,881 shares of company stock worth $140,141,747. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

NASDAQ ADPT traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.18. 805,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

