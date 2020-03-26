Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases 1,193,175 Shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,919,925 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193,175 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 20.10% of Agile Therapeutics worth $29,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 838,501 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.01. 2,033,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,515. The stock has a market cap of $134.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. Agile Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.77.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGRX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $9,060,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,060,000 shares of company stock worth $10,953,100. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

