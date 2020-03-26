Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases 2,500,000 Shares of Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,289,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Quotient makes up about 2.5% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 16.55% of Quotient worth $126,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 65.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 846.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 74.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 411,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 175,287 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quotient by 9.1% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 109,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 239,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,688. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Buhler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quotient stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 691,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,171. Quotient Ltd has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Ltd will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

