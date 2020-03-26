Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,436,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Arvinas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $47,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arvinas by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Arvinas by 5.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 578.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 75,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 40,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $1,498,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,483.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,457.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,745 shares of company stock worth $2,299,889. 31.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

ARVN stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $41.25. 404,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47. Arvinas Inc has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 163.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

