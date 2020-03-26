Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 716,666 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 716,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,520,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,289,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,968. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

