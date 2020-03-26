Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 990,289 IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 990,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 2.38% of IVERIC bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 11,914.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISEE. Wedbush began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

In other news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $27,171.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,725.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IVERIC bio stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,410. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. IVERIC bio Inc has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.29.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

