Perceptive Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,337,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. SpringWorks Therapeutics makes up 2.5% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 7.76% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $128,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,079,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,517,000 after purchasing an additional 235,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 458,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,631,000 after buying an additional 48,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 415,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after buying an additional 53,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

SWTX stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.14. 258,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,039. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -8.49. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $43.90.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

