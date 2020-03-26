Perceptive Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,636,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470,588 shares during the quarter. Kadmon comprises approximately 1.3% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 11.29% of Kadmon worth $66,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,295,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 120,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.06. 2,568,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,507. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $632.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 110.70% and a negative net margin of 1,204.47%. Analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura initiated coverage on Kadmon in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kadmon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

In related news, CEO Harlan Waksal bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $46,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,945 shares in the company, valued at $448,128.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Schwalm purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,154.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 59,600 shares of company stock worth $191,168. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

