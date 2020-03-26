Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 159,800 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,800 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 1.22% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $27,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

Shares of TPTX stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.46. 319,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,771. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 29.57, a current ratio of 29.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.70. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $67.54.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 17,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $808,112.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,478,955.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 163,792 shares of company stock worth $8,702,188 over the last three months.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

