Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 210,887 Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 210,887 shares during the quarter. Nevro accounts for about 1.8% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 2.46% of Nevro worth $89,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Nevro by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Nevro by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

NVRO stock traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.33. 626,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,513. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.74. Nevro Corp has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $148.05. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. The company had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.83 million. Analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $333,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

