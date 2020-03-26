Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 57,369 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,369 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.86% of eHealth worth $18,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in eHealth by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,796,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in eHealth by 30.5% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in eHealth in the third quarter valued at $32,592,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 31,722 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $3,181,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $8.97 on Thursday, hitting $139.21. The stock had a trading volume of 604,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,573. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $152.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.78.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $301.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.97 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 13.21%. Equities research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

