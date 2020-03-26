Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 861,874 Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 336,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 861,874 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of InVitae worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InVitae by 1,110.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVTA traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.34. 3,951,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,224. InVitae Corp has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.07.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.73% and a negative net margin of 111.60%. The firm had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $2,486,819.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,098.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 11,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $137,412.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,646,270.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,410 shares of company stock worth $3,039,541 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

