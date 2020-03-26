Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Stock Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,203 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Performance Food Group worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 88,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.86 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,183.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.87. Performance Food Group Co has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $54.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.47.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

