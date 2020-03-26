PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $75.00 on Thursday. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

