PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) PT Lowered to $94.00 at Barclays

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

PKI stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.15. 53,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,118. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day moving average is $89.37. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,855,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,151,144,000 after buying an additional 1,379,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $80,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,955,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,206,000 after acquiring an additional 498,039 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 447.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 509,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after acquiring an additional 416,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,566,000 after acquiring an additional 337,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

