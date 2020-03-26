Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 1,627.3% from the February 27th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:PVL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 178,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,600. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 47.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.