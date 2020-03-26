Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,485 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Perrigo worth $19,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRGO traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52-week low of $40.17 and a 52-week high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

