Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PSN. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,096 ($40.73) to GBX 3,275 ($43.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,490 ($32.75) to GBX 3,110 ($40.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 4,007 ($52.71) to GBX 3,531 ($46.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,830 ($37.23) to GBX 3,630 ($47.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,050.62 ($40.13).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 1,943.10 ($25.56) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,689.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,527.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.08. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.99) and a one year high of GBX 3,328 ($43.78). The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.30.

In related news, insider M H. Killoran sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,016 ($39.67), for a total transaction of £64,934.48 ($85,417.63).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.