Persimmon’s (PSN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,310 ($43.54) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,096 ($40.73) to GBX 3,275 ($43.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,830 ($37.23) to GBX 3,630 ($47.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,050.62 ($40.13).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of PSN stock traded up GBX 92.60 ($1.22) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,042.60 ($26.87). 2,197,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,328 ($43.78). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,665.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,527.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, insider M H. Killoran sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,016 ($39.67), for a total value of £64,934.48 ($85,417.63).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.