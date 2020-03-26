Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.15% from the company’s previous close.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Personalis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

PSNL stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Personalis has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Personalis will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $885,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Personalis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Personalis by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Personalis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Personalis by 3,269.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

