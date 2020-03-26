Peter Murray Purchases 10,000 Shares of London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE) Stock

London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE) insider Peter Murray bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.40 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,000.00 ($31,205.67).

London City Equities Limited has a 12-month low of A$0.42 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of A$0.45 ($0.32). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.45.

London City Equities Company Profile

London City Equities Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. London City Equities Limited was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

